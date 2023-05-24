News you can trust since 1882
Car crime: 13 areas with most vehicle break-ins and thefts in March in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, according to police

Police forces across England and Wales recorded more than 30,000 car crimes in March, official data shows.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 24th May 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 15:52 BST

The figures, which include thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings, equate to about 1,000 crimes a day. Three police forces, Greater Manchester, Devon and Cornwall and Sussex, had not supplied data for that month so the true number is likely much higher.

Across England and Wales, police have so far closed nearly two-thirds of cases without identifying a suspect (63%). One-third (33%) of vehicle crimes from March were listed as still under investigation. Fewer than 1% of incidents have so far resulted in court action or a caution, although this is likely to rise as investigations progress.

Police recorded 24 vehicle crimes in the Scarborough area iand 54 in the East Riding area in March, the figures show.

The figures from data.police.uk also show the approximate location of each recorded vehicle crime.

We have compiled this list of the neighbourhoods in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington with the greatest number of reported vehicle crime incidents last month.

These neighbourhoods are known as middle-layer super output areas, which the Office for National Statistics (ONS) uses to divide England and Wales into more than 7,000 smaller areas of between 5,000 and 15,000 residents.

The area of Whitby West recorded three vehicle crimes in March 2023.

1. Car crime

The area of Whitby West recorded three vehicle crimes in March 2023. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

The area of Whitby South and East recorded two vehicle crimes in March 2023.

2. Car crime

The area of Whitby South and East recorded two vehicle crimes in March 2023. Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

The area of Scarborough Town and North Bay recorded three vehicle crimes in March 2023.

3. Car crime

The area of Scarborough Town and North Bay recorded three vehicle crimes in March 2023. Photo: Andrew Higgins

The area of Esk Valley and Runswick Bay recorded two vehicle crimes in March 2023.

4. Car crime

The area of Esk Valley and Runswick Bay recorded two vehicle crimes in March 2023. Photo: James Hardisty

