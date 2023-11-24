Carawagon to lead her captain on his final journey through Scarborough

Tributes have been paid to one of Scarborough’s most recognisable characters, Arthur James Wheatley, who died on Halloween, aged 71.

Arthur James Wheatley

Mr Wheatley was known to some as ‘Uncle Pirate’ and a story of him made national news due to escapades while sailing his boat ‘Don’t Panic’!

However, he was best known in Scarborough for his unique Campervan, ‘Carawagon’, which has become an iconic sight for residents and tourists.

Mr Wheatley’s warm personality drew onlookers to him, and he would happily chat about his Carawagon, how he built her, and how, along with his soulmate and partner Julie, they decorated their holiday home in a style that is marvelled at by many.

Mr Wheatley's family hope to restore the Carawagon

Mr Wheatley drove Carawagon around the UK and Europe and it became one of the most photographed self-builds on social media.

Mr Wheatley was born in Scarborough and attended Friarage school and Westwood Boys Senior School.

After living and travelling in the UK, Europe and the USA, he returned to Scarborough twenty years ago, and most recently lived in Quay Street.

He is survived by his loving partner, Julie, his sisters, children and grandchildren.

The Carawagon attracted much attention from local and visitors in Scarborough

Described by his niece Josanne Heath as ‘A unique and eccentric character who will be missed and never forgotten,’ Mr Wheatley often spoke on various social media groups about his crazy contraption, and messages of condolence have been posted on social media not only from Scarborough but also from people who found him around Europe where he drove his amazing carawagon.

Mr Wheatley’s funeral (aka Arthur's Carnival) will take place on Tuesday November 28.

Meeting in Quay Street at 10am Mr Wheatley will be towed by Carawagon on a trailer followed by his bike Angel and others along the seafront and Marine Drive.

The cortege will then prcess to Woodlands Crematorium for a midday service followed by a gathering at the Yacht Club, The Lighthouse.

Attire - Colour of your choice/white/colourful/Whitby Gothic.

No flowers please. Donations to Arthur’s funeral and restoration of his well-known and loved camper, Carawagon using link https://gofund.me/ca9de963

A message on the GoFundMe page reads: “Arthur will always be Carawagon’s captain, but it is time for her quartermaster, Julie, to take the helm.

"Mechanically, Carawagon is in good spirits,but realistically she is currently uninhabitable and there is a great deal of work to be done to restore her to former glory and make her a suitable home for Julie.

“We are asking for your help towards the Carnival costs and the restoration of this much-loved camper, which spread happiness behind her like the wake of a ship.

"But we would also like to honour her captain who was a man who enjoyed to say the day was getting longer, not shorter, and who was not only a part of the spirit of Scarborough, but one of the world’s more irregular souls.

“After the carnival Arthur’s sons and daughter would like to take Carawagon to the Isle of Wight where they live and spend the winter restoring her. Then in late spring/early summer, return her to Julie, and to her rightful home port of Scarborough, where she will continue to bring smiles to the faces of locals and tourists.