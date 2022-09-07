Care assistant creates seaside murals to brighten hospitals in Scarborough and Malton

Pictured from left to right next to the mural in the new café are: Clinical Lead Amber Fryatt, activity co-ordinator Lizzie Brown, health care assistant Lucy Allerdice and Karen Wheelhouse – a trainee health care assistant and mural creator.

Karen Wheelhouse, who works on Rowan Lea Ward at Cross Lane Hospital in Scarborough, has already transformed the discharge area with a beach-themed painting.

Now the former art teacher has drawn on her talents to create a seaside mural on the wall of a new patient cafe at Springwood Unit in Malton too – based on the theme ‘A Recipe for a Holiday’.

“The recipe format brings together the simple ingredients that good holidays are made of,” said Karen.

A typical seaside sight

“While I’ve been painting, patients have been watching me work. The mural has certainly fulfilled its role as a conversation starter and is helping to bring back memories as well.”

“It’s wonderful to be able to create artwork which cheers people up.”

The idea to create a seaside café at Springwood came from activity co-ordinator Lizzie Brown, who organised the transformation of a former storage space into the new dining area.

Karen then created several pieces of art to unite the café and holiday themes and, after putting the final touches to her work, she is delighted with the final outcome.

The beach theme has cheered patients

She said: “Lizzie worked hard to make the room into a lovely space for patients.

"The decorations and beach-themed trimmings she’s put together make it look fantastic.”

Karen Ashby, Modern Matron of both Springwood and Rowan Lea, today praised the work of everyone involved in creating the café.

She said: “The team works really hard to be creative in supporting patients with dementia to have the best quality of life.

“Karen has painted several pictures on the café walls and our patients respond to each, prompting special memories – which encourages conversations, smiling and laughter.

Ward manager Denise Teasdale added: “Karen’s wonderful paintings have brought our little café to life.

"They are a real talking point, and we all enjoy reminiscing about seaside holidays with a cuppa and cake.

“Therapeutic mealtimes are so important to our patients living with dementia, and Karen’s murals have enhanced this experience for them.