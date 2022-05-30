Care home hosts special party for centenarian Marion Foster

Marion Foster is pictured with her card from The Queen.

Centenarian Marion blew out her candles at the party held for her at Anchor’s Avenue Court housing scheme in Bridlington where she has lived for 25 years.

She enjoyed cake and was gifted with flowers and a card from The Queen.

When asked what her secret to a long life, Marion said: “There’s no secret, it just happened!”

Marion was born in York and met her husband Horace while working as a secretary for the York Railway.

Marion and Horace married upon his return at the end of the Second World War.

She has happy memories of him taking her dancing.

Before she retired, she worked in London temping short-hand typist in various solicitors’ offices.

Marion and her husband were among the first residents to move into Anchor’s newly built Avenue Court housing scheme in 1997.

She has been very active in welcoming new residents, visiting neighbours when they were poorly and arranging coffee mornings.

Marion was also a keen artist and beautiful paintings of her hometown of York adorn the walls of her flat.

Keely Philo, manager of Anchor’s Avenue Court housing scheme, said: “Marion is a lovely person. Friends and neighbours regularly stop by to keep her company.