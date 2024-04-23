Care home in Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering, earns prestigious national accreditation

From left: Kevin Hollinrake MP with Chris Lane, and manager at the home, Diane Hagan.

The Hall, which supports up to 54 residents, was rigorously inspected by Care Inspections UK (CIUK), the UK’s only registered and accredited care home inspection body.

Following the inspection, The Hall was awarded a certificate of compliance with BS8606:2019, a standard that specifies requirements for providing support, personal, nursing, and/or specialist care within a residential setting.

This prestigious recognition highlights the home’s commitment to maintaining high standards in adult care.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, recently visited the home and said: “The new standard is great and I’m delighted that it’s happened in my constituency.

“Social care is really important and the standards need to be as high as possible so it's great to see new standards being set here at The Hall.”

Chris Lane, chairman of Park Lane Healthcare, expressed his pride in the team's accomplishments.

“We’re delighted that The Hall has excelled in two objective, independent assessments from nationally recognised industry bodies,” he said.

"Being acknowledged as a good service by both CIUK and the CQC is a testament to the hard work of the staff, particularly the managers.

"To be one of the first in the UK to be recognised as compliant with BS8606:2019 underlines the seriousness with which we approach our care responsibilities at all levels within our organisation.”

Kevin Groombridge, chief executive of Care Inspections UK, added: “Maintaining excellent standards is key to homes providing safe and appropriate care to its residents.

"The team at The Hall demonstrated the standards required to attain BS8606:2019 and took on board any constructive feedback we provided.”

The visit by Mr Hollinrake highlights the strides The Hall has made in setting a high standard for care homes nationally.

Located in a beautifully restored historic building at the heart of the Thornton-Le-Dale community, The Hall offers both residential and respite care to older adults, particularly those living with dementia, and maintains close links with the local charity, Dementia Forward.