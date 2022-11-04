The ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 10, and starts at 5.30pm.

In honour of resident Alice Brown, who is turning 104 this year, Sandylane Care Home in Bridlington has sponsored the reprint of “The Great War Heroes of Bridlington”, which will be available to buy at the event.

Commemorating the deaths of every serviceman from the town who died in the Great War, the book was first published in 2011 and was written by Chris Bonnet and Mike Wilson, two local historians.

Alice Brown, resident of Sandylane Care Home in Bridlington, showcasing the new edition of "The Great War Heroes of Bridlington".

Edith Parkin, manager of Sandylane, said: “We think that Alice, who has lived in Sandylane for the past 14 years, might be the only living Bridlington resident who was alive when the Great War was still raging.”

Mrs Parkin added: “Among those who died in the Great War were ten servicemen aged 18 or younger.

“Can you imagine what it must have been like for the families of those brave boys to learn of their deaths at such a young age?”

The ceremony held at Sandylane will celebrate the reprinting of the book and includes the unveiling of new commemorative plaques for young men from Bridlington who lost their lives.

There will also be bugles, a poetry recital, speeches and afterwards a buffet with Cherie Lawrence, local singer, performing wartime songs.