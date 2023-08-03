Care Provider Olympics promotes health and wellbeing in North Yorkshire

In a collaboration with local partners, NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) hosted the second annual Care Provider Olympics this summer.

The event, which took place across North Yorkshire, was a celebration of physical activity and health over six weeks in June and July, with 800 people from 32 care providers in the region taking part.

Keeping residents active has been clinically proven to reduce the risk of major illness by 30 per cent. The Olympic-style events support the drive to combat deconditioning syndrome, which can lead to reduced mobility and muscle strength, confusion, poor mental health, and an increased risk of falls.

By taking part in the event, care providers have the opportunity to come together to share best practice between settings, highlighting the importance of high-quality personalised activity for everyone within a care setting.

The initiative has been shortlisted for the 2023 Nursing Times Awards, recognising the innovation it brings to supporting health and wellbeing in the care sector.

Sarah Fiori, Head of Quality Improvement at NHS Humber and North Yorkshire ICB and Principal Nurse for North Yorkshire Council, said: "The Care Provider Olympics is more than just a sporting event, it is a platform to celebrate the significance of physical activity in enhancing health and wellbeing.

"The dedication and enthusiasm exhibited during this event is a reflection of the collective commitment to improve the lives of individuals in care and promote a healthier, more active community.

"Thank you to all the care providers, participants and partners who made the second Care Provider Olympics a resounding success."

The champions of the 2023 Care Provider Olympics were Kirkwood Extra Care in Leyburn in the Older Adults Category, and Sherbutt Residential and Homecare in Pocklington in the Younger Adults Category.

Highlights from the event have been captured in a video which showcases the inspiring work undertaken by providers to support access to activity for all.