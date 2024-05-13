Carelessly discarded disposable barbecue causes fire at Scarborough beauty spot

By Louise French
Published 13th May 2024, 11:06 BST
Fire crews attended a number of incidents over the weekend
A fire caused by a carelessly disposed of disposable barbecue was just one of many attended by Scarborough area fire crews over the weekend.

Firefighters from Scarborough were called to a bin fire at 7.19pm on May 11 at Lake View, Eastfield. Crew members extinguished the fire, caused by a carelessly discarded disposable barbecue, using a hose reel jet.

Earlier in the day, at 11.15am, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in a skip on North Marine Road.

Crew members used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down.

The cause of the fire was accidental, believed to be a chemical reaction between paints in the skip.

At 11.27am at Goathland, a crew from Whitby responded to a report of a line side fire.

Crews located a fire measuring 5m x 5m that had been extinguished by a farmer prior to their arrival.

Crews carried out an inspection only and left the incident in the hands of NYMR staff on scene.

At 6.49pm, at Osgodby Hill, Scarborough, a Scarborough crew dealt with two small fires in the woods deliberately lit by youths.

A knapsack sprayer was used to extinguish the blaze.

In the early hours of May 12, at 1.59am, a crew from Pickering extinguished a small bin fire at the side of the A170 at Allerston using a hose reel

Later in the day at 4.49pm, at Deepdale, Scarborough, a crew from Scarborough responded to a report of a fire in foliage at the side of a track.

