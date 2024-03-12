Carers Plus to hold open day in Eastfield for young carers
Carers Plus are set to hold an open day in Eastfield on Wednesday, March 13.
The event will take place between 2pm and 5pm at The One Twenty, Westway, Eastfield.
The event invites all children, adults and professionals to celebrate Young Carer Action Day by popping to the event and chatting to young carers and professionals within the community on how help create a ‘fair future’ for the young carers’.
There will be craft activities and light refreshments provided.