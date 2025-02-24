Cash stolen during garden centre burglary near Filey

By Louise French
Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:53 BST
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morningThe incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary in a village south of Filey.

It happened at Reighton Nurseries, close to Hunmanby Road, in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 22)) at around 12.20am.

Offenders entered the premises and made off with cash.

Anyone with CCTV or Ring doorbell coverage is asked to check their recordings and report any activity that may help the investigation or appear suspicious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are also appealing for any general information about the incident.

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mcnulty or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250032611 when passing on information.

Related topics:North Yorkshire PoliceFiley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice