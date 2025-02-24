Cash stolen during garden centre burglary near Filey
It happened at Reighton Nurseries, close to Hunmanby Road, in the early hours of Saturday morning (February 22)) at around 12.20am.
Offenders entered the premises and made off with cash.
Anyone with CCTV or Ring doorbell coverage is asked to check their recordings and report any activity that may help the investigation or appear suspicious.
Officers are also appealing for any general information about the incident.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mcnulty or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250032611 when passing on information.
