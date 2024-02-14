Cash stolen from till during burglary at fish and chip cafe in Whitby
North Yorkshire Police has issued images of two men they would like to speak to following a burglary at The Fish Box on Langborne Road in Whitby.
The incident happened in January when the property was broken into and cash stolen from the till.
Officers believe the people in the images may have information that could help their investigation.
If you can help identify them, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1057 Joe Harland.
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240012679.