North Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to

The incident happened in January when the property was broken into and cash stolen from the till.

Officers believe the people in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

If you can help identify them, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1057 Joe Harland.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.