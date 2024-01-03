Castle Employment announces promotion of Jo Revett to Finance Director

Castle Employment has announced the promotion of Jo Revett to the esteemed position of Finance Director.

Castle Employment, Scarborough’s leading recruitment company with over 50 years of dedicated service, is delighted to announce the promotion of Jo Revett to the esteemed position of Finance Director, effective from 1 st January 2024.

Over the past year, Jo has demonstrated outstanding leadership and achieved numerous milestones within Castle Employment. Her journey within the company reflects an impressive commitment to learning and adapting to the recruitment sector.

In her current role Jo has been a driving force behind the transformation of the Finance team and has spearheaded the introduction of new technology to propel Castle Employment forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo’s dedication has not gone unnoticed by her peers and colleagues and recent reviews highlighted her strength in implementing projects within the business, but also her consistent support and encouragement, not only within her own team, but to others within the business.

Commenting on Jo’s promotion, Kerry Hope, MD at Castle Employment said, “Jo is a huge asset to the organisation and the senior team. She is always on hand to support, has a real understanding of the challenges in our day-to-day roles as leaders, and consistently challenges us to be better. This promotion is truly well-deserved.”