Castle Employment announces promotion of Jo Revett to Finance Director
Over the past year, Jo has demonstrated outstanding leadership and achieved numerous milestones within Castle Employment. Her journey within the company reflects an impressive commitment to learning and adapting to the recruitment sector.
In her current role Jo has been a driving force behind the transformation of the Finance team and has spearheaded the introduction of new technology to propel Castle Employment forward.
Jo’s dedication has not gone unnoticed by her peers and colleagues and recent reviews highlighted her strength in implementing projects within the business, but also her consistent support and encouragement, not only within her own team, but to others within the business.
Commenting on Jo’s promotion, Kerry Hope, MD at Castle Employment said, “Jo is a huge asset to the organisation and the senior team. She is always on hand to support, has a real understanding of the challenges in our day-to-day roles as leaders, and consistently challenges us to be better. This promotion is truly well-deserved.”
Castle Employment is excited about the continued contributions Jo Revett will bring to her new role as Finance Director and looks forward to her continued success within the organisation.