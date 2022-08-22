Castle Howard: 21 pictures from the summer concerts including ABBA Symphonic, Ibiza Classics and Proms

Crowds of people from all around North Yorkshire basked in the sunshine as they enjoyed the music.

A spokesperson for LPH Concerts & Events said, “What a shame that weekend had to end. We had three very different crowds for each night and each was fantastic.

“The weather was perfect and the showcase of musical talent we were able to bring to Castle Howard was quite incredible.

“Roll on next year.”Friday August 19 saw Cafe Mambo take over the grounds with their Ibiza Classics. An array of DJs and musicians took to the stage, including Erik Hagleton, Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago, Shapeshifters and US superstar DJ Armand Van Helden.

As well as the music, there was a laser show, the Mambo dancers and a special fire-dancing show.

On Saturday August 20, Castle Howard Proms returned and featured spectacular performances by the London Gala Orchestra conducted by Stephen Bell, opera star Wynne Evans and West End leading lady Marisha Wallace.

There was an awe-inspiring aerial display by an original World War Two Spitfire which delighted crowds.

Union jacks were waving in abundance for Proms favourite Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 as the evening drew to a close.

On Sunday August 21, ABBA Symphonic closed the weekend with a performance of the hits from the iconic Swedish band.Star performers Rob Fowlers and Sharon Sexton from the London West End production of Mamma Mia! were joined by Jodie Steele and Joel Harper-Jackson and were backed by a full rock band together with the Heart of England Orchestra .

The crowd enjoyed support from Rock Choir, and Irish artist, Jack Lukeman.

1. Castle Howard Live The Castle Howard Proms crowd were treated to a flyover from a genuine WWII Supermarine Spitfire which pitched and rolled overhead. Photo: HAZE Photo Sales

2. LPH Live_CH_ABBA_Credit HAZE Photography (13).jpg Irish singer Jack Lukeman opened up the event for ABBA Symphonic. Photo: HAZE Photo Sales

3. Castle Howard Live Crowds enjoying Jack Lukeman before ABBA Symphonic. Photo: HAZE Photo Sales

4. Castle Howard Live Sharon Sexton from the London west end production of Mamma Mia! Photo: HAZE Photo Sales