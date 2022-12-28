Castle Howard creates a Virtual Tour of Into the Woods - here's how you can explore from your own front room

The 37-minute online video is a detailed exploration of Castle Howard’s Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas, a fairytale-themed installation which spectacularly bring to life the stately homes’ grand rooms with decoration, soundscapes and projections.

The tour is presented by CLW Event Design Artistic Director Charlotte Lloyd Webber, who reveals behind the scenes details and the creative teams’ inspirations room-by-room.

CLW Event Design designed and created the Into the Woods installation, plus previous events bespoke for Castle Howard including Narnia and Masquerade.

Castle Howard has created a virtual festive tour.

Abbigail Ollive, Head of Marketing, Sales, and Programming, said: “Christmas at Castle Howard is famous for its wow-factor, and we welcome thousands of visitors through our doors this time of year.

"We wanted to create an enchanting virtual tour that allowed people to experience the magic from their own homes, including: local people who can’t get to us; people across the UK who can’t travel to us; and international tourists who are still limited by travel restrictions.”

The Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas in-person event has seen record-high bookings, after last year’s showstopping Narnia experience.

Profits from the Into the Woods in-person and Virtual Tour experience are directed towards Castle Howard’s conservation deficit to restore and protect the buildings and landscape stewarded by the Estate.

Festive splendour at Castle Howard.

The Virtual Tour is available via Castle Howard’s website and costs £8, which allows viewers unlimited access to watch the video.

