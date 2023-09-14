Castle Howard installs four electric vehicle charging points and adds to its fleet of electric vehicles

Castle Howard have installed 22kW load monitored electric vehicle charging points for use by up to four vehicles, and added two EV Transporter Vans to their small fleet of electric vehicles. (Pic: Charlotte Graham)

The move towards electric is part of the Estate’s sustainability strategy to reduce its environmental impact.

Castle Howard’s Head of Built Environment Stephanie Hall-Stead, who has overseen the installation of the charging points, said: "As we move towards more sustainable working practices in our day-today management of the Castle Howard Estate, we’re aware that our visitors are also making more environmentally conscious choices.

"We’re thrilled to be able to offer a charging station in a beautiful setting for Electric Vehicle owners who are visiting us, or who live in the local community. Drivers can browse our Garden Centre, Farm Shop, Coffee Shop and Courtyard Café while their vehicles charge, or visit the House and Grounds as part of a full day out.”

The EV charging points are Type 2 connectors.

They are located towards the Garden Centre in Castle Howard’s main Visitor Car Park, to the right-hand side of the Stable Courtyard. Payment is via Monta, and charging costs are in line with BP Pulse and are regularly reviewed.

The vehicle charging points are accessible during Castle Howard’s regular opening hours.

The EV vans have a range of 82 miles, which is perfect for Castle Howard’s in-house Building Services team to travel around the Estate to complete building works via a more sustainable means of travel.

The other vehicles in the fleet include a Catering vehicle used to transport food and beverage items to Castle Howards outlets, and a small passenger vehicle which is used to help visitors move around the visitor attraction.

The switch to electric vehicles is contributing to reducing the Estate’s carbon footprint, plus the lower running costs mean the Estate can redirect resources towards vital maintenance and conservation works.