Castle Howard launches Peter Pan-themed Christmas special - here's how to get your tickets

Iconic North Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard have released tickets for their 2023 Christmas event, Christmas in Neverland

Iconic North Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard have released tickets for their 2023 Christmas event, Christmas in Neverland. Last year’s 2022 event saw a record-breaking visitor numbers, which was a landmark moment for the stately home in the context of post-pandemic recovery.

Christmas in Neverland will run from Saturday, November 11 until Tuesday, January 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Howard’s 300-year-old House is transformed with floristry, installations, props, soundscapes and projections, creating a Peter Pan inspired festive experience.

Abbi Ollive, Director of Marketing and Visitors, said: "Christmas at Castle Howard is a special event for so many of our visitors and we’re thrilled to put tickets on sale for 2023.

"We’re excited to transform the grand Castle Howard halls into a festive treat full of creative storytelling, designed to delight and inspire our visitors. The Peter Pan story is a beautiful, nostalgic, and heart-warming, and we’re hoping everyone that experiences it rediscovers their inner child and leaves believing in fairies.”

Charlotte Lloyd Webber Event Design are creating the magical installations inside the House for the sixth year running, including a Mermaid’s Lagoon, Captain Hook’s Cabin, and the Jolly Roger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team are prioritising sustainability and using recycled materials including paper and glass in their designs. imitating the dog, a northern theatre company specialising in digital projections, are joining the team for the first time to create projections and soundscapes.

Father Christmas is also paying a special visit to the stately home.

Visitors can book for Father Christmas in the Castle to meet him in the main House, or Santa’s Grotto to meet him in the Stable Courtyard. Wreath Making and Guided Tours are also available, plus a special opportunity to meet Design Director of CLW Event Design, Adrian Lillie, and enjoy a Guided Tour from his creative perspective.

Christmas at Castle Howard previously starred in documentary programmes on Channel 4. Castle Howard Through the Seasons, a four-part docu-series, was released in November 2022, and one-off Christmas at Castle Howard was released in November 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castle Howard was celebrated at the Museum + Heritage Awards in London earlier in the year, winning Marketing and Communications Campaign of the Year for Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas; Castle Howard’s 2022 Christmas event.

Castle Howard came top of the category, which was judged by a panel of respected industry experts, alongside other fantastic, shortlisted campaigns and organisations, including Tate Liverpool and the Imperial War Museum.

British-grown Christmas Trees, local Christmas supplies from the Castle Howard Farm Shop, and beautiful keepsakes from the Gift Shop and Bauble Emporium will also be on offer over the festive period. Christmas Afternoon Teas are also available, plus a festive menu in the Courtyard Café and Christmas Marquee.

Castle Howard’s charity partner for 2023 is Great Ormond Street Hospital and visitors can choose to add a donation when they purchase their tickets.