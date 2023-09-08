Castle Howard named one of the most 'beautiful'[ stately homes in the world

A new study has revealed the most Instagrammable stately homes around the world, and the UK’s stately homes dominate the list, and Castle Howard features.

Interior experts at Swift Direct Blinds have carried out research to reveal the most beautiful stately homes in the world based on the number of ‘beautiful’ reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor, the stately homes with the most Instagram hashtags and those increasing the most in popularity based on search data.

Castle Howard has been revealed to be the world’s 14th most Instagrammble stately home and 7th amongst the UK’s stately homes with 65,537 posts on Instagram.

It is also the top ranking stately home in the north of England.

It follows Buckingham Palace, Edinburgh Palace, Windsor Castle, Blenheim Palace, Hampton Court Palace, and Chatsworth House in the UK.

Worldwide, it follows Prague Castle, Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle, The White House in the USA, France’s Palace of Versailles, Hearst Castle in California, Alhambra in Spain and Schönbrunn Palace in Austria.

As well as being named amongst the most Instagrammable stately homes in the world, 47.06% of Castle Howard’s reviews include the word “beautiful”, and since June 2021 online searches for the stately home have changed by 3.98%.