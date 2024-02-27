News you can trust since 1882
Castle Howard offers free tickets to celebrate the leap year

Castle Howard is offering 290 free tickets to the gardens on Thursday February 29 to celebrate the 2024 leap year.
By Louise French
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:18 GMT
Daffodils and Sunshine at Castle Howard - Picture Credit: Charlotte GrahamDaffodils and Sunshine at Castle Howard - Picture Credit: Charlotte Graham
Daffodils and Sunshine at Castle Howard - Picture Credit: Charlotte Graham

Visitors to the North Yorkshire stately home can walk in the beautiful gardens, spend time outdoors in nature, and enjoy the many follies and statues in the grounds as a special treat.

Visitor Attraction Director Abbi Ollive said: “We’re delighted to offer a fun, one off treat to celebrate the leap year, and welcome new visitors to our special corner of North Yorkshire.

Castle Howard is beautiful in spring, with crocuses, snowdrops, and daffodils emerging and new life on the lakes – a great way to relax and enjoy the outdoors if you have a free Thursday and would like to pay us a visit.”

A beautiful Sunny Sunday on the Castle Howard Estate people enjoy the Sunshine and warmth on the estate - Picture credit: Charlotte GrahamA beautiful Sunny Sunday on the Castle Howard Estate people enjoy the Sunshine and warmth on the estate - Picture credit: Charlotte Graham
A beautiful Sunny Sunday on the Castle Howard Estate people enjoy the Sunshine and warmth on the estate - Picture credit: Charlotte Graham

Castle Howard will release an offer code via their e-newsletter at 10am on the 28th February. The offer is valid for a maximum of 290 tickets on the 29th February, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis, booked online in advance only.

Free walk-up tickets will not be available.

The Farm Shop, Garden Centre, take away Coffee Shop and Courtyard Café will be open on Thursday for visitors to enjoy.

Castle Howard’s Gardens are open daily, 10am to 4pm, with last entry at 3pm.

Sign up to the newsletter via Castle Howard’s website: https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/visit-us/visitor-information/e-newsletter

