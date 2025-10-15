Castle Howard to feature in Channel 4 documentary series

Castle Howard in Autumn. Photo by Nick Howard

Castle Howard will feature in Channel 4’s documentary series Great Estates from Above on Thursday, October 16.

The programme is a four-part series using state-of-the-art drone and aerial photography highlighting Britain’s most historic and impressive estates, with one episode dedicated to the North Yorkshire stately home.

The Castle Howard episode is due to broadcast on More4 on Thursday October 16 at 9pm, after the series opened with Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire last week. Burghley House and Penshurst Place feature in subsequent episodes.

The programme follows the Castle Howard team and Howard family in 2025, going behind the scenes on the landmark Castle Howard’s 21st Century Renaissance project which opened to visitors in April this year.

Castle Howard's 21st Century Renaissance. Photo by Tom Arber

This project was a once-in-a-generation feat restoring Castle Howard’s Tapestry Drawing Room which was destroyed in a catastrophic fire in 1940, and a major rehang of the public interiors, involving a huge team of craftspeople, staff and volunteers.

The programme also follows Castle Howard’s nature and conservation initiatives shadowing the Estate’s Natural Environment team and Conservation Volunteers as they embark on habitat conservation works, including creating banks of scrub to protect baby trees and welcoming a herd of rare-breed goats to their new woodland home. The cameras zoomed in on Castle Howard’s landmark nature restoration and rewilding project, The Bog Hall Habitat Bank in collaboration with Environment Bank, following the Environment Bank team as they undertook baseline monitoring.

Abbi Ollive, Castle Howard’s Visitor Attraction Director, said: “We were delighted to welcome Channel 4 back to Castle Howard to follow the Estate’s activities earlier this year, and thrilled they were able to go behind the scenes on the 21st Century Renaissance project which was a major milestone in Castle Howard’s recent history.

“The beautiful aerial footage captured by the team show how special Castle Howard, the Howardian Hills and wider North Yorkshire countryside really are, as well as highlighting the people that work so hard to restore, conserve and maintain it.”