After five years on the Knavesmire in York, where it attracted more than 60,000 visitors, the Fiesta is moving to Castle Howard to increase capacity and expand further.

For the first time, this year’s event will include an option for camping so visitors can stay for the entire weekend or come for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action-packed family friendly weekend will include mass hot air balloon launches, iconic tethered balloons, and spectacular night glow displays lighting up the evenings with a backdrop of Castle Howard’s beautiful grounds and architecture.

Balloonist John Till above Castle Howard. picture by Nick Howard

With more than 50 hot air balloons expected from across Europe, balloon flights will launch each morning and evening, weather permitting.

Across multiple music stages, a star-studded line-up of musicians is confirmed, including Eurovision star Sam Ryder, Sister Sledge and entertainers for all ages, including Raver Tots, Andy and the Odd Socks, Dick and Dom and YolanDa’s Band Jam, with more to be announced in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities across the weekend will include a fun fair, famous TV character meet and greets, and the world’s largest inflatable assault course.

The fiesta’s spectacular finale will be on the Monday evening.

The 2022 Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta. picture: Milner Creative.

A full schedule will be announced closer to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new location announcement also follows the news that the fiesta is expanding to Cheshire, hosting the area’s first ever Balloon Fiesta at Bolesworth Castle near Tattenhall.

Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta Organiser, John Lowery, said: “After much deliberation, we’re really excited to have chosen Castle Howard as our venue partner and the new home for the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta.

"We are also thrilled to be able to offer camping, so visitors have the option to stay and enjoy the whole four-day experience or visit for a day trip.”

Abbi Ollive, Head of Marketing, Sales and Programming at Castle Howard, said: “We look forward to welcoming Balloon Fiesta visitors to our Grounds, and seeing everyone enjoy the stunning sight of the balloons above the Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We encourage visitors to book well in advance to ensure they can enjoy the whole experience!”

Visit www.yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk/tickets for tickets.