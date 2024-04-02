Cause of fire at Pickering builders merchants confirmed to be deliberate
Firefighters were called to attend a fire in the yard of a builders merchants in Pickering on Sunday evening (March 31).
The call was received at 9.28pm and appliances from Malton and Helmsley fire stations were dispatched to the site on Thornton Road.
On arrival crews confirmed a fire measuring 5m x 5m consisting of insulation and timber.
Crews extinguished the fire and dampened down the surrounding area using one 70mm main jet, ground monitor, small tools and lighting.
The cause of the fire was confirmed as deliberate.