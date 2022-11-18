Based at The Street in Scarborough, CaVCA is a charity whose aim is to support, develop and empower communities by bringing people together, providing access to facilities and resources and building confidence.

The Children’s University enables children to broaden their horizons and take part in activities they may not ordinarily participate in.

This in turn improves their resilience, engages, and inspires them and helps them to reach their full potential.

CaVCA have taken over the running of the Children's University

They achieve this by attending after school clubs, weekend clubs for sport and dance etc, getting outdoors and discovering nature, or any other activity where they have fun whilst learning.

Children receive a passport to learning, in which they log their learning hours and, once they have accumulated 30 hours or more, they have a university style graduation which recognises and rewards their achievements in the hopes of fostering feelings of aspiration and pride.

The passport to learning works across the UK with over 5000 public and on-line learning destinations, applying a nationally recognised tool for encouraging, tracking, and celebrating learning.

CaVCA have received funding to continue this important work until the end of September 2023 and are now looking to talk to local Businesses who may be interested in helping fund the Children’s University in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also looking to speak with providers who offer any sort of extra curriculum learning, either free or at a cost, who would like to get involved.