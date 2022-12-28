Cayton Bay Holiday Park, near Scarborough, introduces electric car charging points

The holiday park, owned by Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s leading holiday park operator, has seen the initiative introduced as part of the company’s commitment to caring for its people, parks and planet, and to reducing its environmental impact.

As part of Parkdean’s Resorts’ commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and to help its holidaymakers do the same, electric car charging facilities have been introduced, which will be trialled throughout the next year to help the business understand their potential environmental and economic impact.

Jane Bates, Director of Procurement and Sustainability, Parkdean Resorts, said: “These new projects are really exciting and important steps forward for us as a business, and the trials will give us a great opportunity to test, learn and start to understand how we can reduce our energy usage and what we can roll out more widely across the business.

An electric vehicle charging point at Parkdean Resorts.

“We want to put sustainability at the heart of staycations at Parkdean Resorts, and we’re committed to caring for our people, parks and planets, so we’re really excited to see the results of the trials next year and to implement these findings into our future decision-making.”

Parkdean Resorts has committed to achieve a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2025.

Earlier this year, it switched its energy supply to Calor Futuria Liquid Gas, a co-product of biodiesel production made from a blend of waste, residues and sustainably sourced materials, to improve the sustainability of the business’ gas supply and reduce CO2 emissions.

By the end of 2022, it is estimate that more than 14% of the total LPG supplied by Calor to Parkdean Resorts will be Futuria Liquid Gas, with an ambition to raise this to nearly 25% by the end of 2023.

Parkdean Resorts is also dedicated to protecting areas of outstanding natural beauty.