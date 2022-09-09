Located in the woodland area between Osgodby and Cayton, the steps had become unviable.

Around seven months ago, Mick Couzens, chair of Keep Scarborough Tidy, was litter picking in the area when he noticed the condition they were in and he notified the National Trust.

Mick said: “These steps had been muddy and not very good to walk on for at least 20 to 30 years. After much knocking on the door of the National Trust, they finally accessed some money to do the work.

Mick Couzens, left, with Councillor Eric Broadbent, Elly Fiorentini and Gareth Wilson.

“I can't think of the specific words to describe how theOpening Ceremony of the Cayton Bay steps leading to the beach went - other than: amazing : superb.

“Well done and a huge thank you to Gareth and his team of workers and volunteers who did a lot of very, very hard and strenuous work.”

The work began in February of this year, and the steps reopened to the public on Wednesday September 7.

Scarborough Mayor Councillor Eric Broadbent cut the ribbon down to the steps to an audience of around 30 people, before celebrating with a cake at Osgodby Community Centre.

The picture on the left shows the steps before they were repaired, and the picture on the right shows the steps today.

Gareth Wilson, Area Ranger for the National Trust , said: “We have now finished the steps to the beach. A good team effort with plenty of volunteer involvement. They’ve been very well received by the local community – we had lots of positive comments as we were doing the work.

“They have been in for a long time. No one seems to remember who put them in so they’ve probably been in there for 20 years or more. A few factors led to them not being in great condition.

“Some of the timber had failed with rot and age over the years and they’re in a dip so the drainage is very poor causing them to get muddy over winter, as well as the coastal slope tending to move over time too.”