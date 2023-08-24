Cayton caravan park seeks permission from council for expansion into open countryside

North Yorkshire Council has been asked to approve the expansion of a caravan park in Cayton with a proposal for 11 new holiday caravans

An application for the change of use of land and the erection of 11 new holiday caravans at Brown’s Caravan Park has been submitted to the council for consideration.

The caravan park, at Mill Lane, is located in the open countryside on the edge of Cayton Bay and is surrounded by several other holiday parks.

The proposed site for the new caravans is a rectangular grass paddock that is bounded by trees and hedgerows.

According to documents submitted by Edwardson Associates, each of the 11 new proposed caravans would include one parking space and an additional length of tarmac road would be constructed for access.

The “well-established holiday park is located in a popular location for tourism” where there is a demand for holiday accommodation near Scarborough and coastal beaches, according to the application.

The council’s residential regulation officer did not raise any objections but did state that the caravan park “will need to have its site licence amended” if planning permission is approved.

An arboricultural report states that the proposal would have “no impact on the existing trees and hedges with a comfortable distance left between the proposed units and the hedges”.

The applicant stated that “no adverse social sustainable effects are envisaged” and added that with regard to environmental sustainability, the site is “well screened and a relatively ordinary parcel of land”.

As the site area exceeds half a hectare the proposal is “technically classed as a major application” but the applicant stated that “an additional 11 lodges is considered to be a relatively small scale proposal”.