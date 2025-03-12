CCTV appeal after goods stolen from Boyes in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.
It happened at approximately at 2pm on January 27 2025 when household goods were stolen from Boyes Department Store in Queen Street.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Quote reference 12250016134 when passing on information.