CCTV appeal after goods stolen from Boyes in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 12th Mar 2025, 07:54 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 07:55 BST
Officers believe the person in the image may be able to help them with their enquiriesplaceholder image
Officers believe the person in the image may be able to help them with their enquiries
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

It happened at approximately at 2pm on January 27 2025 when household goods were stolen from Boyes Department Store in Queen Street.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

Quote reference 12250016134 when passing on information.

Related topics:CCTVScarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice