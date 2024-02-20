News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING

CCTV appeal following burglary of a church in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Scarborough.
By Louise French
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:03 GMT
Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak to in relation to their enquiriesPolice have released an image of a person they would like to speak to in relation to their enquiries
Police have released an image of a person they would like to speak to in relation to their enquiries

It happened at St Michael’s Church, Scarborough at around 3.50am on Thursday, February 1, when an unknown person gained entry by smashing the toilet window.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they may have information that will help the investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Lexia Rylatt.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12240019220 when passing on information.

Related topics:CCTVScarborough