The incident happened shortly before 1am on Tuesday June 20 at the filling station, which is located on the A171 road, near to Scaling Reservoir.

During the attempted burglary damage was caused to the rear door, security lighting and CCTV cameras.

Further to the appeal, officers have now released CCTV stills of those involved - although they have their faces covered.

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV of three men they'd like to hear from. (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email hayley.turner@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Hayley Turner.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230113081 when passing on information.