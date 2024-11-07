CCTV image released after £299 worth of alcohol stolen from Morrisons in Malton

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man to contact them.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Malton.

It happened on October 9, at Morrisons, Castlegate, and involved the theft of £299 worth of alcohol.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

“Please quote reference 12240184324 when passing on information.”