CCTV image released after theft of purse in Scarborough supermarket

Police in Scarborough have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft of a purse containing cash and bank cards from a shopper in a Scarborough supermarket.

By Louise Perrin
Published 20th Mar 2023, 14:09 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:09 GMT

The theft happened between midday and 12.20pm on March 13, at Morrisons Supermarket in Eastfield.

Just before 12.30pm the same day, one of the stolen bank cards from the theft was then used to purchase cigarettes from Budgens Supermarket, on Edgehill Road, Scarborough.

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to after a purse was stolen in a Scarborugh supermarket
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1466 Fawcett.

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230045547 when passing on information.

