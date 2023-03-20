The theft happened between midday and 12.20pm on March 13, at Morrisons Supermarket in Eastfield.

Just before 12.30pm the same day, one of the stolen bank cards from the theft was then used to purchase cigarettes from Budgens Supermarket, on Edgehill Road, Scarborough.

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to after a purse was stolen in a Scarborugh supermarket

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1466 Fawcett.

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

