CCTV image released following racially aggravated public order offence in Whitby

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to

Police issue CCTV of a man they would like to speak to, following a racially aggravated public order offence in Whitby.

The incident happened on August 23 in The Fat Badger..

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1342, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250159139 when passing on information.