CCTV image released of man who failed to pay £49 taxi fare to Malton

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the incident

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident in Malton where a taxi fare has not been paid.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at approximately 1.40am on Sunday October 27 on North Road.

The incident involved a man asking for a taxi back to Malton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He asked the driver to drop him on North Road before running out of the taxi without paying the fare of £49.20.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as he may have information that will assist their investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ed Chatland.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240196443 when passing on information.