CCTV image released of man who failed to pay £49 taxi fare to Malton
It happened at approximately 1.40am on Sunday October 27 on North Road.
The incident involved a man asking for a taxi back to Malton.
He asked the driver to drop him on North Road before running out of the taxi without paying the fare of £49.20.
Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as he may have information that will assist their investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ed Chatland.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240196443 when passing on information.
