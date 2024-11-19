CCTV image released of man who failed to pay £49 taxi fare to Malton

By Louise French
Published 19th Nov 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 08:01 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the incidentNorth Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the incident
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the incident
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an incident in Malton where a taxi fare has not been paid.

It happened at approximately 1.40am on Sunday October 27 on North Road.

The incident involved a man asking for a taxi back to Malton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He asked the driver to drop him on North Road before running out of the taxi without paying the fare of £49.20.

Officers are asking anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as he may have information that will assist their investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ed Chatland.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240196443 when passing on information.

Related topics:CCTVNorth Yorkshire PoliceMaltonEmail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice