CCTV images released after iPhone stolen from The Waterhouse in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to after an iPhone was stolen in Scarborough.
The theft took place on March 23, when an iPhone Pro Max was stolen from The Waterhouse in Scarborough.
Officers have asked anyone who recognises the people in the images to get in touch as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and pass information for incident 12240051899 .
