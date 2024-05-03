CCTV images released after iPhone stolen from The Waterhouse in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to after an iPhone was stolen in Scarborough.
By Louise French
Published 3rd May 2024, 11:41 BST
Police believe the two men pictured may be able to help with their enquiriesPolice believe the two men pictured may be able to help with their enquiries
Police believe the two men pictured may be able to help with their enquiries

The theft took place on March 23, when an iPhone Pro Max was stolen from The Waterhouse in Scarborough.

Officers have asked anyone who recognises the people in the images to get in touch as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and pass information for incident 12240051899 .

Related topics:CCTVScarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.