Ceasefire Now peace vigil set to take place at Whitby's Dock End

A peace vigil is to take place at Whitby’s Dock End on Saturday January 13, to call for a ceasefire to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The vigil is also taking place in memory of the more than 20,000 people killed in the conflict so far.

It is hoped the vigil will be a quiet but eye-catching event and people are being invited to bring candles, banners and placards along with them.