Ceasefire Now peace vigil set to take place at Whitby's Dock End
A peace vigil is to take place at Whitby’s Dock End on Saturday January 13, to call for a ceasefire to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
The vigil is also taking place in memory of the more than 20,000 people killed in the conflict so far.
It is hoped the vigil will be a quiet but eye-catching event and people are being invited to bring candles, banners and placards along with them.
The event is due to take place between 4pm and 5pm.