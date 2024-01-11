News you can trust since 1882
Ceasefire Now peace vigil set to take place at Whitby's Dock End

A peace vigil is to take place at Whitby’s Dock End on Saturday January 13, to call for a ceasefire to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:35 GMT
The vigil is also taking place in memory of the more than 20,000 people killed in the conflict so far.

It is hoped the vigil will be a quiet but eye-catching event and people are being invited to bring candles, banners and placards along with them.

The event is due to take place between 4pm and 5pm.

