2023 marks the 39th year of Volunteers’ Week, and Saint Catherine’s will join thousands of charities and voluntary organisations recognising the contribution volunteers make across the UK.

With this year’s theme of ‘Celebrate and Inspire’, they hope to encourage people to be the change that we want to see and get involved in volunteering in whatever way works for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The contribution of volunteers is often unseen and unrecognised by many, visible only through the incredible impact of their volunteering, so taking the time during Volunteers’ Week to celebrate their efforts and all they contribute to local communities, the voluntary sector and society as a whole has never been more important.

‘Celebrate and Inspire’: Scarborough's Saint Catherine's marks Volunteers Week 2023

Saint Catherine’s currently has over 300 volunteers contributing in a variety of roles across the organisation, including in its shops, gardens, in-patient unit, fundraising offices, kitchens and more.

By giving their time freely, their contribution to the organisation is worth around £1 million a year – but to the charity they are priceless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Volunteers’ Week Saint Catherine’s will be celebrating their volunteers, by holding three events at the hospice site, where individuals will be recognised for long service and permanent staff will be giving personal thanks.

Debbie Hilton, Community and Corporate Engagement Manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “Volunteers' Week is a chance to celebrate and recognise the fantastic contribution our volunteers make.

"Thanks to them we can provide our care, free of charge, to patients and their loved ones within the hospice and at home in their time of need.

“The breadth of skills our volunteers have and the benefit they bring to Saint Catherine’s cannot be understated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We genuinely couldn’t do what we do without volunteers, for the contribution they all make and the support they give so readily – thank you.”

Volunteers’ Week 2023 takes place from June 1-7.