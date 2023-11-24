Celebrate Christmas at Dalby Forest with these festive events
With numerous events leading up to the big day, Dalby Forest is the place to be for all your Christmas needs.
Starting with the Saving Christmas (Scavenger Hunt) event, which will take place every day from tomorrow, Saturday, November 25 until Christmas.
There will be two tasks to complete, the first is to collect magical ingredients for Rudolph's supper on Christmas eve - this is what makes him fly.
The second is to help fix Father Christmas's sleigh! It's broken down in Dalby Forest and we need your help to get it back in the sky! Search for the missing parts of the sleigh.
As well as this, every day from tomorrow, Saturday, November 25, you can create your own Christmas tree standing decoration and make gnome baubles to hang on Dalby Forest’s wish tree, then make a Christmas wish!
There will also be Christmas shopping available daily in the Visitor Centre Shop.
The children can help Robin on his Merry Mission every day too.
Follow Robin around the forest as he tries to spread some Christmas cheer and find out what happens in the forest over winter.
This trail starts from the Visitor Centre and finishes in Low Dalby. The route is inaccessible for wheelchair users and pushchairs.
On Saturday, December 2, Dalby Forest will be hosting their Christmas Craft Fair between 10am and 3.30pm.
Based upstairs in the Visitor Centre, there will be stalls ranging from wooden gifts to candles, prints, jams and more.
On Sunday, December 3, take part in the Jingle Jog Run! This event starts at 9.45pm from Low Dalby next to the Courtyard.