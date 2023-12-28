Celebrate the New Year safely: Northern Powergrid's firework advice for Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington residents

Northern Powergrid is urging people on the Yorkshire coast and North York Moors to stay clear of overhead power lines and substations if they plan to set off fireworks to celebrate the festive season.

Northern Powergrid, the company that powers everyday life for 8 million people across the Yorkshire coast, is urging people to stay clear of overhead power lines and substations if they plan to set off fireworks to celebrate the festive season.

The electricity distributor is encouraging people to be cautious and double check their surroundings before lighting fireworks and illuminating the skies.

The network operator advises people to be fully aware of the potential dangers around and above them which could spoil their festive or New Year celebrations or result in serious or fatal injuries if they light fireworks anywhere near electricity lines, cables, poles or substations.

Gareth Pearson, Northern Powergrid’s Director of Health, Safety and Training, said: “The festive season may see many people across our region purchasing fireworks to celebrate and countdown to the New Year.

“While fireworks are fun and exciting for spectators, we’d urge customers and residents to take a few minutes to find a safe and suitable place to set off the fireworks, well away from our overhead power lines, poles or substations.

“Interfering with the electricity network can be dangerous and by taking these extra, simple precautions, people can have a fantastic festive season and a safe start to 2024.”

To report an electricity network safety issue (both emergency and non-emergency incidents) contact Northern Powergrid on 105. The national three-digit number, which is free to call, automatically directs people to their local electricity distributor.

Information about power cuts or how to get extra support is also available at www.northernpowergrid.com or 24/7 via social media.

Northern Powergrid also offers a free Priority Services Membership to customers who may need additional advice or support during a power cut due to their medical or personal circumstances.