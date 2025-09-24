Celebration of the longest station seat in the world at Scarborough station

Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership will test whether it is possible to fit 230 people on the longest station seat in the world

The Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership (YCCRP) are holding an exciting event at Scarborough station on September 30 at 11am as part of their Railway 200 celebrations.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with the Old Parcels Offices, they will be celebrating the longest station seat in the world which is on Scarborough station’s platform 1.

The seat, which dates back to 1883, was designed by NER architect William Bell and was added to the station to cope with the growing amount of excursion traffic and visitors to the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is 139 metres long and is said to accommodate around 230 people. The YCCRP will be putting that claim to the test on September 30 by seeing how many people they can seat on it side by side.

Scarborough sixth form students will be coming to help fill the bench and many of them will be dressed in period costumes from the various decades over the last 200 years as a celebration of Railway 200.

The event which is supported and funded by Transpennine Express is intended to bring people together to celebrate this important and interesting piece of local railway history.

All are welcome to this event and refreshments and souvenirs will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Watkins, Communities & Development Manager at TransPennine Trains, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting this unique celebration of Scarborough’s record-breaking station seat as part of Railway 200.

“The bench is a wonderful symbol of the town’s railway heritage, and events like this help bring history to life in a fun and inclusive way.

“It’s fantastic to see young people and the community getting involved, and we’re proud to play our part in marking this milestone.”

Emma Roberts, programme manager for Railway 200, said: “This is a fantastic, fun contribution to the railway’s 200th anniversary celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope Scarborough’s many rail customers will be sitting comfortably for many years to come!”

Community Rail Officer Rachel Osborne said: “Scarborough is famous for its long station seat and we are proud to be bringing people together to celebrate it.”