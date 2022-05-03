Celebration set to mark the completion of major refurbishment work on Ebor House building

The extensive work to remove external cladding and make improvments at Ebor House, which started in summer 2020, has been praised by residents.

Ebor House, which is situated on Ferndale Terrace, is the only high-rise residential block of flats in the town.

Owned by Together Housing, the block offers residents impressive views of both the town and historic bay front.

The housing association has been working on the property since mid-2020, dealing with external cladding while improving the roof, windows and communal areas – and now the work is complete.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The extensive work to remove external cladding and make improvments at Ebor House, which started in summer 2020, has been praised by residents.

Unforeseen additional work extended delivery of the refurbishments, while the pandemic affected availability of labour and materials.

The flats now feature a light blue and white colour scheme – and there will be a special celebration on Friday, May 13 to mark the refurbishment when residents will get to meet Together Housing’s newly appointed building safety manager.

A Together Housing spokesman said: “We would like to thank our residents for their patience and understanding while this work has been undertaken.

“We have received very positive feedback from residents with many saying it is a great improvement.

The extensive work to remove external cladding and make improvments at Ebor House, which started in summer 2020, has been praised by residents.

“The original external cladding was applied to Ebor House around 10 years ago to improve warmth for residents.

“For essential fire safety reasons, this old render system has now been removed and replaced with a new system, including work on the roof and windows.

“This has improved the condition of the block and given it a renewed look.

“We also took the opportunity to decorate the communal areas in the block and replace the old floor covering. The internal colours now compliment the outside of the building.

“Together Housing is committed to keeping its residents safe and we have liaised with Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and local Building Control Services throughout this improvement work.

“We also ensured our residents were kept fully informed about the changes.

“Our liaison officers updated residents and explained how disruption would be kept to a minimum.

“A celebration event is being held on Friday, May 13 between 11am and 1.30pm.