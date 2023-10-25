Ceremony honours achievements of ‘exceptional’ care leavers across North Yorkshire

The resilience and strength of care leavers was honoured at an awards ceremony as they prepare to venture into adulthood.

Held at the University of York, the care leavers event, which was first held in 2017, returned since the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 70 young people were joined by officers from North Yorkshire Council’s children and young people’s service and members of the county’s business community to celebrate the care leavers’ success, but also speak about the barriers they face and share ideas and their experiences.

The event came ahead of National Care Leavers Week, a nationwide initiative aimed at celebrating care leavers, amplifying their voices, raising awareness of their challenges and encouraging policy and practice change. This year, the week-long campaign runs from today (October 25) to Wednesday, November 1.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: “Looking after children is one of the most important things our council does and we must always strive to give our children and young people the care, support and opportunities they deserve, as well as having ambitions for them.

“The leavers event is our way of saying ‘well done’ to young people who have left, or who are due to leave care. We are proud of you and, most importantly, you should be proud of yourself for making this transition from being in care to starting your journey towards adulthood.”

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director, children and young people’s service, Stuart Carlton, said: “Our young people are truly exceptional and I was delighted to be part of this uplifting event to celebrate their achievements and give them the send-off they truly deserve.

“They are a credit to themselves and the whole community of North Yorkshire. Many of them have faced challenges and hardships in their lives and they still manage to excel and shine.

“We are extremely proud of them, and I would like to wish all the care leavers of 2023 the very best for the future.”