Chairman Awards: Still time left to nominate someone who has made a difference to East Yorkshire

Residents in East Yorkshire have the opportunity to give back to those who help support their community by nominating them for the East Riding council’s prestigious ‘Chairman Awards’.

This year's Chairman Awards nominations will close on January 31.

Every year, the Chairman’s Awards are given to recognise people, businesses or organisations within the East Riding of Yorkshire who have gone above and beyond to serve the community and who have made a significant difference to enhancing their local community and the social well being of the area.

Anyone can make a nomination however, nominees must have a distinctive connection or link with the East Riding of Yorkshire, be based or have a base within the East Riding of Yorkshire and projects must operate on a non-commercial basis.

There are four Chairman’s Awards each with two categories:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built heritage – celebrates private homes, new builds or business premises that have been sympathetically renovated and/or restored (single, new dwellings, conversions and minor works category and commercial development and major schemes category)

– celebrates private homes, new builds or business premises that have been sympathetically renovated and/or restored (single, new dwellings, conversions and minor works category and commercial development and major schemes category) Business – recognises businesses that have helped the economy flourish (businesses with under 50 employees category and businesses with over 51 employees category)

– recognises businesses that have helped the economy flourish (businesses with under 50 employees category and businesses with over 51 employees category) Community – recognises groups and individuals for the contribution to improving lives of those living in the East Riding with a non-commercial project (group category and individual category)

– recognises groups and individuals for the contribution to improving lives of those living in the East Riding with a non-commercial project (group category and individual category) Sport – celebrates local talent and commitment to sports clubs and activities (outstanding team category and talented performer category).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To nominate someone for a Chairman's Award, you must complete an official nomination form and send this, along with supporting papers, to the civic office or email them to [email protected].

Nominations close on 31 January each year.