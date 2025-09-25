Challenge of lifetime: Scarborough woman, 24, trekking to Everest base camp for PTSD UK

By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Sep 2025, 15:35 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 16:32 BST
A Scarborough woman is looking forward to the “challenge of a lifetime” when she climbs 5,500m above sea level, to Mount Everest base camp.

Brit Wheldon, 24, is flying out to Nepal tomorrow (Sep 26) to take part in the charity PTSD UK’s 10th Birthday Everest Base Camp Fundraiser Trek.

Brit puts in a lot of time fundraising for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SRMRT) through dominoes drives, bingo and jumble sales – she also helps out with training Slate, one of the group’s search dogs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team said: “We’re wishing her the very best for this incredible adventure and can’t wait to hear all about it when she’s back.

Scarborough's Brit Wheldon is going to Everest base camp.placeholder image
Scarborough's Brit Wheldon is going to Everest base camp.

"Good luck, Brit – and thank you for everything you do for SRMRT and beyond!”

Speaking to the Scarborough News, Brit – who lives in Yedingham – said: “I’ve wanted to raise money for mental health for quite a long time and PTSA to raise awareness and to push my own comfort zone to see what I can actually do.

"Training wise, I’ve been going to the gym every week, horse riding, running and been to the Lake District and been up a few mountains too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m feeling physically ready but the weather will impact it, and I will have to get used to the thinner air.”

She will be trekking for 10 of the 12 days she is away in the Himalayas.

Brit has so far raised £5,500.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/brit-wheldon-1736272892337 if you’d like to support her.

PTSD UK is the only UK charity solely dedicated to supporting those living with PTSD, providing vital resources, raising awareness and campaigning for better treatments.

Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice