Chance for adrenaline junkies to jump off 200ft Larpool Viaduct in Whitby to help Shelter

By Duncan Atkins
Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:49 BST

Thrill-seekers are being encouraged to jump forward for “the ultimate adrenaline rush” – by plunging from the top of Whitby’s 120ft Larpool Viaduct.

The bungee jump has been organised by the charity Shelter, to take place on Saturday April 12, to raise vital funds to fight the housing emergency.

Each person taking part will be encouraged to fundraise in support of their jump, with all the money raised going directly to national housing and homelessness charity Shelter’s work in defending the right to a safe home.

Whether this is a one-off bucket list experience, or you’re a regular daredevil, this is an experience not to be missed.

Larpool Viaduct just outside Whitby.placeholder image
Larpool Viaduct just outside Whitby.

The jump is being organised on behalf of Shelter by UK Bungee Club, one of the country’s leading bungee jump companies.

The number of households in Yorkshire and the Humber experiencing homelessness has rocketed, with 3,500 households, including 3,660 children now living without a permanent home - an increase of 50% in the last year.

Lindsay Tilston Jones, Head of Community Fundraising at Shelter, said: “We’re delighted to be offering what promises to be a completely exhilarating event.

“We’re so grateful to UK Bungee Club for their support, as well to everyone who has signed up so far.

“We’re doing all we can to support as many people as possible who are impacted by the housing emergency – but we need the public’s support to help continue.”

The event starts at 10am.

Visit https://Whitby-bungee.eventbrite.co.uk to sign up.

Jumpers must be aged 14-plus (with parental/guardian permission).

The sign-up cost is £50.

