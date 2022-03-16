Chance to book a stall at inaugural Bridlington Pride event in July

The Bridlington Pride event will include a main stage show, stalls, support groups, health fair, and family room, while organisers hope to shine a spotlight on Bridlington’s LGBTQIA+ support groups and community. Photo submitted

The event will include a main stage show, stalls, support groups, health fair, and family room, while organisers hope to shine a spotlight on Bridlington’s LGBTQIA+ support groups and community.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the first Bridlington Pride event and it aims to bring together everyone from the local community to celebrate LGBTQIA+ people and the diversity of the local area.

A spokesperson said: “Spaces are limited and, as this is our first ever Pride Event, we are offering stalls for just £50 each (electricity provision will be extra).