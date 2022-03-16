Chance to book a stall at inaugural Bridlington Pride event in July
The organisers of the Bridlington Pride event, which will be held at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, July 2, are offering people the chance to book a stall at the gathering.
The event will include a main stage show, stalls, support groups, health fair, and family room, while organisers hope to shine a spotlight on Bridlington’s LGBTQIA+ support groups and community.
This is the first Bridlington Pride event and it aims to bring together everyone from the local community to celebrate LGBTQIA+ people and the diversity of the local area.
A spokesperson said: “Spaces are limited and, as this is our first ever Pride Event, we are offering stalls for just £50 each (electricity provision will be extra).
“Only requests made via [email protected] will be accepted.”