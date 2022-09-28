Chance to enter East Riding Festival of Words Poetry Competition - find out more details here

The winning entries will be celebrated at an event at North Bridlington Library on Friday, January 27, 2023. Photo submitted

The theme this year is ‘My Wonderful World’, which could include a pivotal moment, a look ahead at the writer’s future, or a look back at their life story.

The winning entries will be celebrated at an event at North Bridlington Library on Friday, January 27, 2023.

All entries are submitted anonymously, and could win an array of prizes: there is the Jubilee Prize of £500; the Gold Prize of £200; or the Silver Prize of £150.

For younger poets, the East Riding Primary First Prize is £75, and the Second Prize is £50. For secondary school students, the East Riding Secondary First Prize is £75, and the Second Prize is £50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be six Highly Commended prizes of £25 each, two for adults, and two each for primary and secondary aged young people.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for culture, leisure, libraries and customer service, said: “What a great competition for budding and established poets across the East Riding! Do send in your entries by 30 November, and our judges will look forward to reading some great poems by people of all ages.”