Chance to find your voice at library Cuppa and Chorus sessions

The Cuppa and Chorus sessions are taking place at both Bridlington libraries. Photo submitted

The Cuppa and a Chorus events provide a chance for residents to make music with a group of friendly people.

They are led by fully trained choirmasters/qualified singing professionals and there is no need for participants to read music or have any experience of singing.

The sessions at North Bridlington Library take place every second and fourth Thursday of the month between 10.30am and noon, while the events at Bridlington Central Library are held every first and third Tuesday of the month between 10am and 11.30am.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuppa and a Chorus aims to lift mood, encourage wellbeing, and combat isolation. Sessions comprise of a relaxed ‘getting to know you’ social between the facilitator and those taking part, to enjoy a drink and light refreshments and set the tone of togetherness.

The facilitator then plays live music and leads participants in breathing techniques, simple harmonies and singing various songs using lyric sheets. Song requests are welcome to include at a following session.

The activitiy launched at various library venues before the lockdown, and since then sessions have been extended to other libraries and multi service centres across the East Riding.

Feedback from staff and attendees continues to be positive and has shown that the sessions are making a difference to residents’ mental health and overall wellbeing.

Singing in a group is proven to have a range of health benefits, including regulating heartbeat and improving mood.

Research has also shown that music plays a valuable role in enhancing the quality of life for people living with dementia and for their carers.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Cuppa and a Chorus sessions are an absolutely brilliant idea, and I am delighted that they are back for 2022, and that there are even more places available!