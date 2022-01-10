Chance to have ‘time of your lives’ at Bridlington Sea Cadets – find out how to join here

Bridlington Sea Cadets has supported young people in Bridlington to learn nautical skills, supported by volunteers. Photo submitted.

The organisation offers the chance for youngsters to get out on the water and have ‘the time of their lives’.

They will have the opportunity to race sailing dinghies on UK lakes, powerboat down rivers, go offshore, achieve a BTEC and even undertake a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Petty Officer Martin Jolly, commanding officer at the unit, said: “There is a world of exciting challenges at Bridlington Sea Cadets.

“We welcome all young people to pop by the unit when we’re open and get stuck into some of the exciting activities such as sailing, kayaking, and power boating that we offer.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to get to know other young people in the area and you will make some great friends, learn new skills that will give you a great head start in life, and will really boost your confidence.

“Bridlington Sea Cadets has supported young people in Bridlington to learn nautical skills, with cadets currently attending, supported by six fully trained DBS checked volunteers.

“However, more people are always welcome.

“TS Pathfinder SCC (Bridlington Sea Cadets) is part of the national charity Sea Cadets, giving young people a new perspective.

“We broaden horizons and create possibilities.

“Working across the UK with 14,000 young people between 10 and 18, we help them see the world with confidence, gained through the challenge of nauticaladventure and a Royal Navy ethos.

“Our aim is to help more young people to see the future that they want – and make that future happen.

“The unit meets on Tuesday nights at the RYYC club house on Windsor Road and on Friday nights at the Drill Hall on Swindon Street from 7pm to 9pm on both nights.”