Chance to have your say on future of Whitby's Baxtergate at two meetings

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Sep 2025, 09:37 BST
The first of the Baxtergate consultation events is at Number 54, Baxtergate. photo: Google Maps
People are being invited to a consultation on how to improve Whitby’s main shopping thoroughfare Baxtergate.

There are two Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets events on how to improve Baxtergate.

These take place at the following times:

- Thursday September 4, No 54 Bar and Bistro, 11am to 2pm

- Saturday September 6, St Ninian’s Church, 11am to 2pm

Erica Johnson-Trumper, who’s organising the event, said: “Please pop in and tell us about your ideas, bring us photos of towns you have visited and loved, answer a few questions and if you don't like writing, you could even draw us a picture.

“I will be prepared with paper, pens, pencils and Post-It notes.

“I look forward to meeting you all.”

