Chance to join artist Vienna Forrester’s workshop at Bridlington’s north beach

Vienna Forrester's Icons exhibition is running at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery until Sunday, June 5 (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 11am and 4pm).

Vienna’s talk, beachcomb, and pebble poetry workshop along the north beach will take place from 1pm.

Her Icons exhibition is running at the gallery until Sunday, June 5 (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 11am and 4pm).

Vienna said: “Icons focuses on our fascination with rocks and pebbles which spans every culture.

“My interest in and observation of patterns in the natural world led to my multimedia work with fractals.

“I have had solo exhibitions in the UK and Greece, all of which have focused largely on the coast.

“I have always been fascinated by geology: fossils, rocks and pebbles and our enduring relationship with stone.

“I am excited to be showing my work at the Bridlington Contemporary Gallery, which is just a pebble’s throw away from some of the main inspirations for my work!

“A multimedia presentation loop, which is best viewed whilst holding a pebble in your palm, will be playing in the gallery’s Pixel Pod, which features original music and natural sounds recorded in the local area by musician Ian Leese.

“People often compare viewing my work to gazing at clouds. I love that people really do get immersed in the pieces when viewing them closely.

“People spot things that I myself have not or discover little details that mean something to them; this gives each piece not only the story I envisaged, but many more interpretations.”

Places for the workshop are limited and people need to book beforehand.