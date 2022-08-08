Chance to join Bridlington RNLI’s blooming great event at Sewerby Hall

Bridlington RNLI volunteers are inviting people to join them for Pimm’s, Prosecco, strawberries and cream accompanied by chamber music and a lot of fun whilst helping the RNLI to save lives at sea.

The event on Friday, September 2 will run from 6pm to 7.30pm and will see the Bridlington RNLI hold a truly English event at one of the gems of the east coast in Sewerby Hall’s walled gardens.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “In what is hoped to be a memorable evening in a stunning location, the Bridlington RNLI invites you to join them for Pimm’s, Prosecco, strawberries and cream accompanied by chamber music and a lot of fun whilst helping the RNLI to save lives at sea.

“This will be the first time that the walled gardens have been opened during the evening.

“So don’t miss this exclusive event to support the lifesaving work of the RNLI volunteers whilst strolling around the stunning gardens at your leisure as the sun starts to set. Please note that this event is suitable for wheelchair users.

“The RNLI will be there to welcome and register you at the venue from 6pm and you will receive full event information via an email one week beforehand.”

Go to https://bridlingtonopengardens.eventbrite.co.uk to book a place at the event.